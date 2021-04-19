Ahead NPFL Resumption: Mass Exodus Hits Heartland FC Over Unpaid Salaries, Welfare .As Club Declares One AWOL

With the resumption date of this seasons NPFL second stanza drawing near, mass exodus of key players seem to have hit Heartland FC, Owerri.

Reports gathered by Trumpeta sports desk suggests that the continued delay of payment of salaries and the uncertainty surrounding the welfare/Accommodation packages of players may have contributed to the immanent depature of some key players of the club.

Trumpeta Sports desk learnt that about 6 players including one of the clubs top scorers, Shedrack Oghali, Paschal Eze, Bafan and Bright Onyekachi may be heading to other clubs with better welfare package.

Recall that before the teams last 3 games of the first stanza, especially their away game against Kano Pillars in Kaduna, the players got promises and were persuaded by the speaker Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem alongside Cubana CEO and ex Int’L Emmanuel Emenike who accompanied the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu and some members of the House Committee on sports to call off their strike and attend the match, that they will soon start getting alerts after about 5 or 6 players were sparingly paid.

But the players who are reportedly now owed about 5 months’ salary including about 5 months arrears owed to some players and coaches may have decided to look elswhere.

Meanwhile, the management of Heartland FC, Owerri has disclosed that their star player, Samuel Nnoshiri has gone AWOL.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk by the clubs media also warned that anyone who may wish to do any transfer business with him will face law suit from Heartland FC.

“Heartland FC wishes to inform the general public particularly the Clubs in the NPFL about its player, Samuel Nnoshiri who is presently AWOL.

“Nnoshiri has been away from the club since Friday without an official leave, while the rest of the squad has been in camp gearing towards the second stanza of NPFL 2020/21 matches.

“Consequently, Heartland warn that any Club or agent approaching Nnoshiri, for the purpose of transfer without the Club’s approval faces the risk of a lawsuit, as the Player is contracted to Heartland FC, having signed a new one year deal before the commencement of the NPFL 2020/21 Season.