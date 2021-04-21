NPFL Resumption Gets New Date ..As Uzodinma Releases Salary for Heartland FC

The resumption date of the second half of the 2020/21 NPFL season has been shifted as against the earlier perceived date.

According to a circular made available to Trumpeta sports desk which was signed by the chief operating officer of LMC, Salihu Abubakar, the new date for resumption of the second half will now be on Sunday May 9, 2021.

The circular also stated that the second half of the league which went on break after week 19 games on April 5th, 2021 will equally commence with week 20 games across various centres except for Enyimba Int’l vs Rangers Int’l fixture which they said will be announced later.

“Following the conclusion of the first round of matches on the 5th of April 2021 and the subsequent mid-season break, be informed that the second round matches will commence with match day twenty on Sunday 9th May 2021 in all centres with the exception of Enyimba Int’l FC vs Rangers Int’l FC fixture, which will be announced in due course”, parts of the circular read.

Meanwhile, following clarion calls from different quarters, especially stakeholders of Heartland FC, Imo state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma has released the salary of the players for payment, Trumpeta sports desk has learnt.

According to words credited to the Sports Commissioner, Hon Dan Ogu who we learnt has been working with the management team, the Imo House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu (also the House Committee Chairman of Sports) the players who have since resumed training for the commencement of the league’s second stanza may start getting alerts from yesterday.

Hon Ogu who was quoted to have reiterated the commitment of Gov Uzodinma to the development of sports in the state as well as supporting Heartland FC for greater heights assured that all the players will soon be paid.

He said this will in turn motivate the players to and the technical crew to work hard for a better finishing at the end of the league.