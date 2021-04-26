WOMEN’S DAY: COMFORT ASSEMBLY WOMEN SET AGENDA FOR WOMANHOOD



The Women Wing of Platform of Comfort Ministries, known by the name “Amazing Women of Excellence” have held their 2021 Women’s Day Celebration and launching of their evangelism bus.

The theme of the program was ‘the Bionic Woman.

It was a three days event that took place in Owerri, at the premises of Platform of Comfort Assembly, also known as Comfort Assembly.

In her preaching, the guest speaker, Evangelist Juliet Anyiam, who spoke on the topics “The Bionic Woman’ that is unstoppable, the Bionic woman that soars like an eagle and the Bionic woman that is Productive, charged women to shun the mentality of House Wife and inferiority complex, stating that is an insult and a crime to womanhood.

The guest speaker admonished women to diversify their sources of income and not to depend on salary. She viewed salary as an incomplete money and a sure way to poverty.

Her words; “for you to develop your gift, you must destroy shame and inferiority complex. When you develop yourself, people will not look down on you, rather they will look for you because of what you carry. One of the worst things you will do against yourself is to look down on yourself, believe in yourself and work with unstoppable mentality”

She further stressed the need for women to embrace the place of preparation, training and mentorship in life and go extra mile towards the development of their potentials. She said; ” don’t manifest without sound preparation, there is time preparation and time for manifestation”

Speaking to journalists after the program, the Senior Pastor of the Church, Rev. Barr. Princewill Odikanwa, described the theme of the program as divinely inspired as it has truly equipped women to live outstanding life for the betterment of their families and the society at large.

Barr. Odikanwa explained “a Bionic woman as a woman that is objective and purpose driven, one who knows the time and season of God in her life. One who trust in God always and one who refuses to be knocked out even though she is knocked down”,

His words; many Bionic Women have proven their mettle in leadership positions in various fields of human endeavour, if a Bionic Woman handles the affairs of Nigeria things will change for good. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf did well in Liberia as a female president, see what is happening in Tanzania, after the President died her deputy, a woman took over and she is doing well”

His views “the devil is trying to remove that vital area of women’s life that is heavily loaded with potentials and replaced it with weakness. A woman is stronger than a man, biologically and spiritually, no matter how strong a man is, a woman can pull him down, it happened to Samson in the Bible”

In an interview with the wife of the Senior Pastor of the church, Dr Mrs Esther Odikanwa, she passionately appealed to women to swing into action with things they learnt from the program, stating that practical moves to apply knowledge is the path way to required improvement with a difference.

Satisfied that the program truly motivated women for a productive life that will surely activate their God given potentials, she said; “am filled with happiness and appreciation, it was a moment of self discovery and recovery of your lost glory. Is also about trying to be alive to your potentials, responsibilities. It’s time to stand strong as a woman and allow the word of God to be fruitful in your life”.

Filled with excitement, the Women Leader of Comfort Assembly, Barr. Mrs Phil Amaefule explained that the program that has opened the mindset of women into a world potentials and opportunities.

Barrister Amaefule expressed strong belief that with divine potentials God deposited in Women, there is no much difference between a man and a woman.

The woman leader who assured that they will embark on aggressive evangelism with their bus Evangelism Bus also urged Comfort Assembly women to go and rule their world with the knowledge they acquired from the program.