Women Affairs Commissioner, Ugwu Hails Victorious Imo Angels FC ..Says Gov’s Wife To Receive Team Soon ..Striker, Kalu Assure More Trophy

More accolades has continued to come the way of Imo Angels FC few weeks after their victorious outing at Sango Ota in Ogun state.

The Imo state Commissioner for Women Affairs & Vulnerable Groups, Hon Lady Nkechinyere Ugwu recently hailed the victorious outing of the Imo state young female team praising their dedication and passion to succeed in their chosen career.

Speaking during a courtesy visit of the team on Tuesday at her office at the state Secretariat, Lady Ugwu said the girls have shown the good and commendable qualities abound in the state even when they didn’t get enough support.

“You succeeded because of the passion and your determined effort, which for me is the major driving force in sports.

“We are indeed proud of your resilience and strong will to achieve success,” the Commissioner stated.

While admitting that the girls belong to her ministry, the Women Affairs Commissioner who also played football at her young age encouraged the management of the team and assured that she will make efforts for Her Excellency the Governors wife, Barr Mrs Chioma Uzodinma to also receive the trophy and welcome the team for making the state proud.

Meanwhile, the players of Imo Angels FC has assured the Imo state government of their readiness to bring more laurels back to the state if they can get the required support.

Miss Kalu Onyinyechi who has been penciled down for a call up to the national Under 20 female team in her address on behalf of the players said she and her colleagues are working hard to always make the state proud but called for assistant from the Ministry, the state government and well meaning citizens of the state to enable them over come some of the challenges the are facing.

Earlier, in their speech, the club CEO and the General Manager, Lady Jenny Anusiem and Mr Chuks Dike respectively gave account of how short the team has been in existence but has attracted lots of attention especially after they won the 8 Team Invitational Pre Season Women Football Tournament at Sango Ota, Ogun state against all odds as well as carting away other individual prizes such the best keeper, top scorer, best defender among others.

They however cataloged areas where the club needs assistance as the club was formed to ensure that the girl child in Imo state is empowered through football.

Highlight of the event was the official presentation of the trophy by goalkeeper, Onyinyechi Egeolu to the Commissioner.

Some of the Ministries Management staff who were present during the event include; Mrs Chikodi Emenalo, Perm. Sec Ministry of Women Affairs and vulnerable group,Dr Mrs Blessing Azubuike, HOD Women Affairss, Director of administration and Finance, Mrs Elizabeth Opara, HOD Planning Research & Stastics, Mrs Joy Iheanaçho Oku, HOD Accounts, Mrs Isama, PRO, Mrs Vivien Onwuka, HOD Rehabilitation, Mrs Adaobi Emelumba among others.