Encomiums As Imo Angels Celebrate Lady Jenny In Style ..As Sports Commissioner, Ogu, Others Laud Club’s Achievement

It was indeed a double celebration for the Management, Technical Crew and Players of Imo Angels FC on Tuesday May 11, 2021 as they were joined by their Supporters, Fans, well wishers and parents/guidance of their players to celebrate their CEO/President, Lady Jenny Anusiem.

The stylish event which was held at the training ground, Old Township Stadium along Tetlow road, Owerri was equally used to honour their team who sometime in March this year at Sango Ota, Ogun state in their maiden outing won the 2020/21 pre season 8 Teams Queens Invitational Female football tournament, clinching individual awards such as the Best keeper, Top scorer, Beat Defender and Nest Attacker.

Speaking at the event shortly after cutting of the birthday cake, the Imo State Commissioner for Youth, Sports & Social Development, Hon Dan C Ogu commended Lady Anusiem for her spirited effort adding that the performance of the girls at Ogun simply buttresses the rich talent Imo is blessed with particularly in sports.

While pledging to continue to support the club in their endeavor, Hon Ogu urged them not to relent in their efforts to become professionals advising them to always be good ambassadors of the state.

Others who also spoke including Dr Mrs Anyanwu, Women Football Leader in Imo FA and Mrs Nkechi Anusiem, Mother to the celebrant both described Lady Anusiem as a dedicated woman and a goal getter who is writing the narrative of young women in our society.

They however commended her efforts to empower the girl child through football pledging their support in the project.

The clubs General Manager, Mr Chuks Dike who spoke on behalf of the management thanked all for joining them to celebrate an Amazon.

He called for a to rally round the project of developing and nurturing the Girl Child into becoming professional footballers and creating better citizens in our society.

Highlight of the event was a novelty match between Imo Angels Team A & B which ended 1-1.

Some of the players were also rewarded for their discipline and performance such as Chinwendu Ajoku (Top Scorer at Ogun tournament) and Favour Iheagwaram (Most Punctual Player to trainings).

Some of the dignitaries who attended the event including; Henry Nwosu (MoN), Chief Nmadozie Use (CEO Villa Survey Hotel), Sir Emma Ochiagha and Chief Anozie (Members, Heartland FC Interim Management Committee), Mr Nath Donald (President Imo All Stars International), Lady Tricia Iwuoha (Publisher National Question Newspaper), Members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo Chapter led by their Chairman, Mr Everest Ezihe among many others.