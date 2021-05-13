Dissolution Fever Hits IMC Chairmen of LGAs

By Okey Alozie

Interim Management Committee Chairmen of LGAs in Imo State are said to be living in fear since the news of sacked Commissioners got to them.

A reliable source already is said has notified the IMC Chairmen of the intending plan of Governor Hope Uzodinma to remove the IMC chairmen and appoint sole administrators to head the various councils in the state even as plans to conduct council polls intensifies.

The IMC chairmen have started presenting their score card in advance.

Trumpeta further gathered that Governor Hope Uzodinma may soon pronounce the dissolution of the Interim Management Committee and appoint sole administrators thereafter. Some of the present IMC chairmen who performed well in their LGAs may be retained as sole administrators. The sole administrators will Trumpeta gathered help in planning for the local government election. The council polls is expected to take place in three months time our source opined.

Reports further revealed that APC congress may take place by next month and some of the IMC chairmen are expected to contest for the position of LGA election.

Meanwhile, IMC chairmen have started to lobby for continuity.