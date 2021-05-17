NPFL 2020/21: Promise Nwachukwu Bags SYC’s GM Of The Week Recognition

The Acting General Manager of Heartland FC, Mr Promise Nwachukwu have been recognized with the Sports Yarn Class SYC, of the week following his teams outstanding performance since after his appointment.

Recall that immediately after the appointment of Promise Nwachukwu as the new Acting General of Heartland FC of Owerri, the team has made a bold statement with two consecutive wins.

In Week 20, The Naze Millionaires got a 1-0 away win over Admawa United at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe while the Owerri side continued their rise on the league table with another 2-0 win against Katsina United on home turf on Sunday with two first half goals from Bright Onyedikachi and Kelechi Chimezie at the 16th and 26th minutes respectively.

In his first major media chat he granted to Sports Yarn Class (SYC), less than 24 hours of his elevation, the ex -international who once served as the clubs Team Manager when the team won the FA Cup back -to- back in 2011 and 2012 season promised to return the team back to winning ways while also assuring to ensure the players remuneration are settled to boost their morale.

So, far the promises seems to have started yielding fruits immediately following the clubs rise on the log up to the 7th position.

“For his managerial competence and determination to put things right, SYC congratulates Heartland’s GM, Promise Nwachukwu for bagging our Week 21 recognition.

“We wish you many more successes,” the massage from SYC read.