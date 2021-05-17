Aftermath of Heartland Win: We Are Building Team Imolites Will Be Proud Of – Coach Ezeikel ..As Onyedikachi Nicks ‘Man of The Mach’ Award

Heartland FC boosted their position on the log with a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, on match day 21 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Two first half strikes from Bright Onyedikachi and Kelechi Chimezie on the 14th and 26th minutes respectively, proved decisive as the Naze Millionaires moved a step to 7th on the table with 32points.

Heartland Assistant Coach Ezekiel Onyegbule, who spoke to journalist after the game, reiterates that the fortune of the Scientific Boys, in their last two games is as result of hard work from the first stanza of the ongoing season. “Well, I said towards the ending of the first stanza that we are going to bring back a better Heartland, a Heartland that Imolites will be proud of, a Heartland that will be scoring much goals and be defending goals, a Heartland that all of us know that its a branded team, and we have come to do that by winning two games in a roll and I believe we are going to do more, right now the team is still picking up gradually(gradually) and I know with the help of God and the players, I really want to recommend them, they have done wonderfully well this evening, even in our last game in Gombe, they did wonderfully well equally, and right now we have collected another three points to add to what we have and I believe we are moving somewhere and I know we are getting there”

Meanwhile, Bright Onyedikachi was adjudged the Man of the match for his scintillating performance having scored the first goal and assisted the second for Kelechi Chimezie to register his second goal of the season

Onyedikachi who has now scored three goals this season, eulogised his (Coach and the club) after being Honored with a plague/gift from The Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem, for his doggedness, terrific and mesmerizing performance. He said “first of all I feel great and still thank my Coach (Fidelis Ilechukwu) because he was the one that brought everything out of me and I thank Heartland for giving me this platform to showcase my talent and am grateful to God for giving me this talent”

Heartland next game will be a trip to Nasarawa United away on match day 22 of NPFL.