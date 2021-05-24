Imo Governor, Okorocha In Fresh Fight For APC Structure .As National Office Intervenes



Inspite of the involvement of the national body of the APC to the internal crisis rocking the party in Imo State, a new war of supremacy has commenced between the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Uzodinma and Okorocha, both APC leaders in Imo have been involved in chronic battle over the soul of the party. The battle which started since 2018 the governor joined the party has seen both fight on all fronts.

The latest is about the creation of the APC structure in Imo State. Trumpeta learnt that having lost out alongside his followers from the registration program organized by the party months ago, Okorocha is trying to launch a comeback using the national structure.

This was made known in Owerri last week when the APC national Registration Appeal Committee led by Alhaji Farouk Adamu Aliyu met with Uzodinma based in complaints from the ex governor.

Aliyu had revealed that the team was in the Stale based on Okorocha’s petition of his exclusion from the exercise.

But Trumpeta was made to know that Okorocha was not really after registration formalities but rather, seeking for consideration to have control of the party if what Uzodinma told the panel was to be considered.

Uzodinma claimed that one of the APC governors from the North the former governor reported to made him to know that Okorocha was no longer talking registration, but party structure.

With Okorocha kicking from the national office using his contacts and Uzodinma unrelenting about conceding, the state is set for another big struggle for the party’s structure.