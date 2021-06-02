Assembly Vibes Thursday June 3, 2021

EX ABOH MBAISE LAWMAKER, IHEANETU ENTHRONED AS 16TH PRESIDENT SAFARI CLUB OWERRI

•AS IWUANYANWU, EDDY OBINNA, OTHERS BAG AWARDS

A two-time Member of the Imo State House of Assembly, who represented Aboh Mbaise State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Mike Iheanetu has been inaugurated as the 16th President of Safari (A.I.F.C.E.S.S) Recreation Club, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

The inauguration held last week Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Club’s House witnessed the presence of dignitaries from all walks of life, who gathered to observe the epoch making ceremony.

The present Executive Committee were said to be elected on Friday April 30, 2021 as the Executive Committee of the Club.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Rt. Hon. Arthur Egwim who was represented by Barr. Tochukwu Umeh disclosed that Safari Recreation Club is one club anybody would wish to join.

He recalled that following their activities and societal impacts, nobody that associates with Safari Club would ever regret it.

While calling on the members to remain resolute, he promised never to withdraw his support when and where necessary.

In his address, the newly inaugurated Safari Club President, Rt Hon Mike Iheanetu appreciated all the members for finding them worthy to pilot the affairs of the club, otherwise referred as ‘elitist’ Club.

He extended his gratitude towards the electoral committee, advisory leadership and elders of the club for ensuring a hitch free elections

“Akwaa-Akwuru” enthused thus, “Our collective resolve to always move our Club forward and onward remains the motivating factor of this new executive. We are poised to add considerable and enduring bricks to the existing superstructure of our most revered club .We promise to always be guided by this resolve”.

Reiterating on their campaign minfestoes, the erstwhile parliamentarian opined, “One of the cardinal campaign promises of this administration is to restore our Club to the enviable standards and status of the past by ensuring that we begin to re-embrace its traditional values and principles in our day-to-day activities and operations. This is a highly realistic and achievable vision, but it requires a call-up and re-energizing of the traditional Safari spirit of support, determination and focus by all of us. I therefore use this occasion to appeal to all Safarians to reactivate our spirit of love and support for this Club as we collectively brace up to move up to the tops”.

“To our awardees, I welcome you all to the Honourable circle of Safari Club and congratulate you. Your selection for the distinguished honour of this Club is not fortuitous or casual. It was the product of a careful and meticulous process based on your enviable antecedents and the prospect of the values we hope you would add to the interest of our dear Club. Once again, welcome to this stellar circle of distinction known as Safari Club. We encourage you to join us to make this place an enviable home away from home, a sanctuary of peace and pavilion of relaxation”.

Meanwhile, the Safari President outlined some of the projects begging for remedy, which include;

The roofing of the Club House that has cracks with an estimated amount of #45m;

The re-branding of the two tennis courts which are in a bad shape, fencing and installation of the lights with an estimate of #17m.

Other itemized projects according to Hon. Iheanetu are; purchase of the Club’s commuter bus to aid their periodic movement, and, installation of solar power.

Responding, one of the newly inducted members and award recipient, the Member representing Nwangele State Constituency and Deputy Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu thanked the Executive and members of the Safari Recreation Club for finding him worthy.

He didn’t only pledge to be full participant in all affairs of the Club without any reservation, but also expressed optimism of great things to come.

In his words, Iwuanyanwu averred, “I am so happy to be here Mr President, and I will support your regime and the Club in any way I can”.

Reacting also, another inductee and award recipient, the member representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency, Hon. Chief Eddy Obinna disclosed that the President happens to be his predecessor who stood by him in thick and thin.

“He supported me during the electioneering period. Again, he has found me worthy of being inducted and honoured into Safari Recreation Club”.

Other awardees include; Rt. Hon. Henry Nwawuba, Hon. Emeka Chinedu, Hon. Anyadike Nwosu, Prince Charles Amadi, Sir Okey Nzenwa.

IMOLITES EXPRESS SHOCK OVER STATE ASSEMBLY SILENCE ON KILLINGS

Following the chaos ravaging the nook and cranny of Imo State resulting in incessant killings, arrests and detentions of Imo masses by security operatives, the Imo public have expressed serious concern on the continued silence by the State House of Assembly.

Imo House of Assembly members have been silent from speaking up since the insecurity in the State worsened.

Unlike their counterparts from other States of the Federation, those in Imo have rather remained mute, than either coming out to condemn or proffer solution to the end of the menace.

As one of the arms of Government, the Legislature plays a vital role in shaping the State, especially with people oriented bills or motions, and when critical, an official statement would go a long way.

Since the House members, from the Speaker to the last were all elected by a people in their respective Constituencies, it was expected that they will rise up in defending their Constituents who make up the State.

Suffice it to say that instead of doing so, the House channels their energy with APC membership registration exercise across the State.

While the insecurity situation worsens, Speaker of the House who doubles as the number three citizen of the State was seen moving from one Local Government to another canvassing for more entrants into APC.

This has caused stir in public places, especially among elites who asked if truly the Speaker knows what “the legislature” represents in a democratic setting.

Without qualms, the acclaimed majority leader of the House was busy basking in the euphoria of “Apex leadership” said to have bestowed on him by some part of Owerri West APC.

In a related development, as mouthpiece of the people in government, since there is an outcry to remove the military on Imo streets, as well as restore confidence in the masses, words and actions of the Parliament are often regarded as law.

An elder statesman who doesn’t want his name in print asked, “Do we even have State House of Assembly? If yes, what are they doing and what have they said so far in the event of this insecurity in the State?

“If it were during the 1st to least 6th Houses of Imo Assembly, there would have been a massive difference. Words of the House those days were Laws and highly respected by the governor”.

“Twenty-seven people elected by different LGAs are quiet while their people are incarcerated on daily basis or dead by stray bullets. This is time for them to be relevant in the eyes of the people that elected them”, he said.

WHO IS IMO ASSEMBLY MAJORITY LEADER?

One question seeking for an answer is the identity of the substantive Majority Leader of Imo State House of Assembly.

It would be recalled that the House, led by Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem removed the then Majority Leader, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, and replaced him with Hon. Kanayo Dele Onyemaechi, member representing Owerri West State Constituency.

Since then, the position and exclusive duties of the Majority Leader in the House has remained shaky, following the obvious unreadiness of Hon Onyemaechi to assume duties fully.

Aside being spotted in public functions, posing on photograph with the Governor in every function he (Uzodinma) is present, the Majority Leader doesn’t function in Legislative businesses.

Before the House joined other States Assembly to embark on the PASAN strike, it was the Deputy Majority Leader that was acting in his capacity.

Assembly Vibes following House of Assembly activities can authoritatively report that even recently the Paul Emeziem led House passed some bills and confirmations brought by the Executive arm of government, it was the Deputy Majority Leader that was on ground to take brief for the Majority Leader.

This development is said to have continued to worry some of the Lawmakers who joined their signatures in the sack of Uche Ogbuagu, for the enthronement of the later.

“What we don’t know is whether he was appointed the Majority Leader to be posing only in photographs with the Governor? When it comes to moving proceedings and presentation of bills brought by the Executive, which are directly under his office, Dele won’t function”.

“If there is anything we should know, I think the time is now. Yes, the Deputy can work in the absence of the Majority Leader, but not on daily basis. It’s not the way”, an aggrieved Lawmaker said.

HOW INSECURITY HINDERED LAWMAKER FROM HOLDING CONSTITUENCY BRIEFING

Giving rise to the insecurity situation in Imo State, involving security-unknown gunmen clash, the member representing Ikeduru State Constituency in the hallowed chambers of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu has postponed the regular monthly constituency briefing till further notice.

This was as a means to taking precaution over the security of lives and property of his people, until normalcy returns.

The Ikeduru House member had remained unshaken in holding constituency briefing since he was sworn-in as the mouthpiece of Ikeduru people in the parliament.

Regrettably, for the first of June, 2021, he had to call it off.

This was revealed in a press release signed by the Lawmaker’s media aide, Obinna Elegalam, obtained by Trumpeta Assembly Vibes.

It reads, “We sincerely wish to notify Ndi Ikeduru & the general Imo populace that, the June edition of IKEDURU KWENU, the interactive briefing usually slated for this day, and brought to you by the Constituency office of the Honourable Member Representing Ikeduru in the State Legislature, Amb.Uche Ogbuagu will not come;

“Reasons for the monthly briefing pause, is the prevailing spate of killings in the State, as well as our mourning the gruesome murder of a true son of Ikeduru, Mathew Opara Nwatakwochaa, by trigger happy security operatives at Orji, a rude shock we are yet to overcome;

“However, We hope that the Honourable Member’s address & interactive session shall come as part of programmes to commemorate his 2years in office on June 13, 2021;

“The Legislator per excellence will address Ndi Ikeduru and also x-ray those issues begging for answers”.