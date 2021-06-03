Jenny Uzo Foundation Marks “Menstrual Hygiene Day” With Imo Angels FC ..Distributes Sanitary Pad, Other Items To Players

Following its determination and resolve to empower the girl child, the management of Jenny Uzo Foundation on Thursday June 3, 2021 marked the celebration of “Menstrual Hygiene Day” with players of Imo Angels FC.

The brief event which took place shortly after the teams morning training session at Old Township stadium along Tetlow road, Owerri saw the Foundation distributing sanitary pad to the young ladies among other items to help them maintain good hygiene.

The president of the Foundation who also doubles as the CEO of Imo Angels FC, Lady Jenny Anusiem while distributing the sanitary items also took time to educate the young girls on the importance of maintaining good hygiene as girls and most importantly as players stressing that her foundation will always collaborate with Imo Angels FC management to ensure that the hygiene of the players is well taken care of.

Another staff of the Foundation, Lady Okoli Amanda in her comments commended the girls for their boldness in their chosen career urging them not to always forget that maintaining good hygiene is key to success.

Reacting the clubs General Manager, Chuks Dike lauded the unflinching support of the Foundation assuring that they will always continue to make them and Imo people proud.

Thanking the Foundation on behalf of the players, the club captain, Chinedu Chinaka appreciated the kind gestures of their CEO and Jenny Uzo Foundation for always looking after their welfare promising that they will always abide by the instructions that will make them better players and ambassadors of the club.