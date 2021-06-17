Tennis: Imo Born Uchenna “Lefty” Sets For Davis Cup In Congo ..Seeks Help From Imolites To Buy Racket

Nigerian champion in the recently concluded 8 Masters Nigeria Tennis Championship, Stanley Uchenna Okparaoji will next week join other Tennis players in Africa in Congo for the Davis Cup, Trumpeta Sports Desk learnt.

The left handed tennis youngster who shares same playing style with Raphael Nasal of Spain in a chart with our sports desk head that he is preparing very hard for the tourney but is being challenged with a need for another racket as he broke one of his racket at the National Sports Festival NSF, in Edo state while representing Imo even winning Silver medal.

He lamented that the broken racket was one of the obstacle that made him miss the Hold medal at Edo but is pained by the fact that all the promises made him by the authorities for a new racket which amounts to N200, 000 is yet to be made possible.

The 2021 CBN Tennis Open championship Silver medalist is however seeking help from spirited imolites to enable him acquire the new racket in other to challenge favourably like his counterparts at the Davis Cup in Congo.

To help Uchenna, you can send your widows mouth to the his account; Oparaoli Uchenna Stanley, 2288399520 Zenith Bank