Bloodbath Arising From Combat Against Unknown Gunmen Creating More Widows, Says Women Rights Group.



By Nkama Chioma.

Women Rights Group yesterday trooped out enmasse to mark the International Women’s day in support to women who their husbands lost their lives as a result of skirmishes involving security agencies and Unknown Gunmen in Imo State.

It’s no longer news that for awhile now, the State has been faced with lots of security challenges which resulted to casualties that led to many going to their graves early.

The event which involved a peaceful march by several civil society organization and Women Right Group began from Freedom Square Orlu road junction to Government House, Owerri.

The event offered the group opportunity to also condemn harmful practices against women.

Speaking to Journalists at the event, the Chairperson of Federation of Women Journalists, FIDA, Barr .Dame Chisara Egwim stated that widows are human beings and shouldn’t be subjected to any form of hardship in the name of culture and tradition all in the name of loosing their husbands.

Continuing, she mentioned that they are in total support of the protest, while calling out to the government to assist them.

Dame Chisara furthermore, told the women not to relent to call or visit their office situated at MCC road whenever the need arises with emphasis laid on Tuesdays and Thursdays by 2pm.

The coordinator Imo people’s Action For Democracy, IPAC, Mrs Marjorie Ezihe said that what Imo widows want is peace and are demanding that the State should oblige them their request.

Marjorie lamented that most of the deaths in the last few months were caused by insecurity challenges in the State which she said is heartbreaking as it has turned many to emergency widows.

Continuing, she stressed that they came out in solidarity to lend their voices to the ills happening in the State and to let the whole world know that they are not happy with the way widows are being treated.

She mentioned that they are waiting patiently for the government to look into their demand which is to call for a peaceful citizenship dialogue where they would be granted fair hearing.

The Nigeria Association Of Women Journalists, NAWOJ Imo State chairperson, Barr.Vivian Ottih who spoke to Journalists emphasized that the expected change should begin from the women folk.

Continuing, she made it known that this is one of the responsibilities of the association to give voice to the voiceless.

She promised that this present NAWOJ would do their best by showing a way out of this unacceptable practices women pass through.

Ottih stated emphatically that she is optimistic that the office of the First lady of Imo State which is responsible for taking care of women would do something about the plights raised by the widows.