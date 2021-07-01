Nigerian Athletes, Okon-George, Chukwuma, Onyekwere Qualify For Olympics

Athletes Patience Okon-George, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Chioma Onyekwere became Team Nigeria’s latest entry to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics following their confirmation by World Athletics (WA) to compete at the games, subject to official selection by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

All three athletes got in via the World Rankings quota system introduced in 2019 by the World Athletics, earning enough points to secure spots in their respective events: women’s 400m, Discus and the 100m.

Okon-George, who won her 5th consecutive National Title last Sunday at the Paga/MoC Relays, earned enough ranking points to qualify for her second Olympic Games, helping Nigeria qualify for the Mixed 4x400m.

At the close of the qualification window, Okon-George who was initially ranked at 48th place (the last spot) in the 400m on June 28th, moved three steps up to 45th and got an assured place.

Rosemary Chukwuma, who also joined the elite list of athletes who have been at both cadres, will now complete the set of major international competitions representing Nigeria, which includes the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships. She competed at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires three years ago.

Chukwuma last month ran a 100m Personal Best of 11.18s at the Nigerian Olympics trials, finishing 2nd in the final behind Blessing Okagbare in a time of 11.07s (+2.7). Both athletes will team up in the 4x100m event.

In the women’s Discus, Onyekwere’s place had never been under threat as she has always been in a strong position in the World Rankings. Onyekwere this season threw a Nigerian Record of 63.30m, and was just 20cm off the automatic qualification standard of 63.50m.

She has had some impressive performances this season, winning the Nigerian title for the first time in her career with a mark of 62.20m.

Nigeria will be going to Tokyo Olympics in a very good position to land individual medals.