Olisa Maduagwu Urges Ohaji Egbema/Oguta Youths To Key Into Uzodinma’s 3R Vision



Tunji Adedeji

Hon. Olisa Umar Maduagwu Jnr. Founder MADUAGWU FOUNDATION/National convener “HOPE UZODINMA SOLIDARITY MOVEMENT” and a Scion of the Late political sage, Senator Alhaji Umar Nnani Maduagwu has advised the youths of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta LGAs, Imo State to key into the vision of Gov Hope Uzodima ‘s 3R administration.

Maduagwu gave this advice at his Oguta country home on Sunday when he received a cross section of youths stakeholders in the Oil-rich region and members of Hope Uzodinma Solidarity Movement, his political structure.

Maduagwu while addressing the youths said , “Imo State Government led by Gov. Hope Uzodinma is seriously committed to the development of oil bearing council areas of the state and l advise the youths from these areas to key into the vision of the state,’’

“I want to commend youths of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta for their exemplary conduct, notwithstanding that Niger Delta youths have been so much into restive activities, those from Imo, have operated with caution.”

He said no meaningful development will be recorded within the oil bearing areas and the entire Niger Delta region if the people are hostile to the government and companies doing business in their areas.

Maduagwu thanked Gov Uzodinma for appointing a worthy son of the oil rich region, like Chief Charles Orie as managing Director ISOPADEC., adding that such appointment deserves every commendation.

He further made a passionate appeal to the governor to involve more youths from the oil region in his administration subsequently.

He seized the platform to call for more understanding between the state government and the oil bearing communities and appealed to the governor to assist in ensuring that projects located in the areas were completed.

The youthful Maduagwu said the governor has demonstrated so much committed interest in infrastructure. Imo is now a massive construction site and the road projects we are talking about here have a direct impact on the lives of people of the state.”

Maduagwu who described Gov Uzodinma as God’s best gift to Imo citizens appealed to the Youths to partner the state government to ensure the security issues become history in the state.

“I strongly believe that Governor Uzodinma has so far justified the confidence reposed in him and he is certainly good for another term of four years,” he concluded