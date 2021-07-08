Nonsonkwa’s Lawyer Writes Ambrose Nwaogwugwu ..Demands Retraction of Fake IPOB News Or Risk Jail

On Air Personality and Ozisa FM 96.1 presenter, Chinonso Uba “Nonsonkwa” has taken legal actions against Ambrose Nwagwugwu over a fake report on social media against him.According to an open letter made available to Trumpeta, Nonsonkwa’s Lawyer wrote, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu Demanding a retraction of the said fake news against Nonsonkwa or risk being Jailed The letter also state that, Chinonso Uba popularly known as Nonsonkwa, a radio star and Publisher of Defender Express Newspaper has written to one Ambrose Nwaogwugwu who claims to be the spokesman of Imo Democratic Defenders to retract the injurious publication against him or be jailed.

Trumpeta also learnt that the action was contained in a ‘Demand Notice’ from Nonsonkwa’s solicitors, CK MGBENKEONYE & CO at No 9 Egbu Road Owerri..

Recall that Ambrose Nwaogwugwu allegedly on his Facebook and WhatsApp pages wrote that the former Governor of Imo state His Excellency Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha gave Nonsonkwa the sum of N100m naira to stage a violent protest to cause havoc in Imo state during the Unknown gunmen era. The same Nwogwugwu also alleged that the proscribed IPOB group has appointed Nonsonkwa the spokesman of the group in Owerri district claiming an insider availed him of the said appointment. Nonsonkwa’s lawyer noted that these fake publications were meant to tarnish the hard earned integrity of their client who according to them has refused to compromise his standards for justice equity and Fairness as a Radio Activist in the South East Nigeria and beyond.

The demand letter further explained that Ambrose Nwaogwugwu is by that notice expected to tender an unreserved apology in seven days and pay the sum of five hundred million naira to assuage the injury maliciously inflicted on Nonsonkwa by his publications or risk being jailed…

According to Nonsonkwa, Nwogwugwu has been dodging being served the notice for over two weeks now. ‘ “My solicitors advised we serve him through substitute means, that’s why we are serving him through Newspapers'”, tParts of the report stated.