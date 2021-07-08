Desire Oparanozie Donates Football Kits To Imo Angels FC ..Describes Nigerian Players As Naturally Resilient

Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie on Wednesday expressed her support to the fastest growing female football team East of the Niger, when she presented football kits to Imo Angels FC of Owerri.

Presenting the football kits to the clubs CEO, Lady Jenny Anusiem and the clubs General Manager, Mr Chuks Dike shortly after she finished training with the team, the Dijion FC of France striker said the team is made up of potentials but urged them to stay disciplined and focused with their training.

She said the footballing environment in our society may not be as rosy as it is in Europe and other advanced country but that the turf situations equally makes Nigerians to have mental strength and the resilience to survive abroad.

While encouraging the teams CEO and club management on the good job they have been doing so far, she stressed that Imo Angels FC is like a pet project for her and would always give her own quota to ensure that the team is successful.

She then presented 20 pairs of football boots, 16 pairs of football hosts, a set of Dijion FC Jersey with three pairs of goalkeepers glove to the team.

Earlier, the club’s CEO, Lady Jenny Anusiem appreciated Desire for her kind guesture a d support to the project of empowering the girl child through football.

She recalled how she has been very supportive of the programme right from the word go, assuring her that the team will continue to grow in strength.

In his speech, Fr China Okpala who is one of the Supper Supporters of Imo Angels FC described Desire Oparanozie as a humble and quite person whom he is very proud of especially when he watches her game for the Super Falcons or her club in France urging the players of Imo Angels to emulate her good character if they must succeed.

Also speaking, the clubs General Manager thanked the former Wolfsburg striker for making out time to train with his team which according to him will always inspire the girls pleading with the former Super Falcons captain to also make out time and talk to the girls about being a female footballer.

Captain of the team, Chinaka Chinedu Gift on behalf of the players thanked the “Owere Nshi Ise” born Super Falcons striker for remembering her root praying that God will continue to grant her more strength,Grace and Wisdom to succeed more as a professional player.