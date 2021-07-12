..As Super Falcons Star Holds Health Care Lecture For Girls

Meanwhile, Super Falcons Striker, Desire Oparanozie has expressed her delight and joy over the turn out of the students of Girls Secondary School Ikennegbu, Owerri during her program on “Health Care FOR Girls” which was organized by Desire Oparanozie Foundation in conjunction with Team Nigeria UK held last Saturday in the school.

Reacting to Trumpeta sports desk shortly after the Zoom event which had in attendance some selected students of her ‘alma mata’, the Dijion FC of France striker who also played in Russia and Germany said although the COVID -19 pandemic outbreak disrupted her foundations programme last year but that her ambition is to organize one programme for the girls every year.

“Am very happy that we were able to bring the girls out on a Saturday.

“For me it’s all about making them realize their potentials and the foundation will continue to strive on helping them with programmes like this.

Speaking on her football programme with the school and for girls who want to embrace football, she said they are lots of positives that can be gotten from football adding that with the right support that it can create a whom lot of positive impact in our society and the economy.