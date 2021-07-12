Comrade Achiever & Friends Laud Imo Angels CEO, Mgt Team ..Promise To Support “The Girl Child”

A Youth Champion and promoter of youth empowerment, Comrade Achiever Darlington Onyelike and his Friends have commended efforts of the CEO/President and Management Team of Imo Angels FC in promoting the girl child empowerment.

Comrade Achiever as he is fondly called who was accompanied by his business colleagues including, Comrade Sixtus Okechukwu and Comrade Nwanne Stanley Smith among others paid a courtesy visit to Imo Angels FC at their training ground at Township Stadium along Tetlow road, Owerri on Friday.

They offered words of advise promising to always contribute their little quota in supporting the welfar and progress of the players.

In a chart with Trumpeta Sports desk shortly after interacting with the players and the management team, Achiever said;

“Today I and my business team visited the Imo Angels Football Club, Owerri. “It was indeed a fruitful interaction meeting as so many beautiful ideas were shared.

“We want to commend the CEO of Imo Angels, Lady Jenny Anusiem and the General Manager, Mr Chuks Dike for the wonderful things God is using them to do for our young girls in the football club.

“Indeed we have come to show solidarity to our own and also to partner with Imo Angels for a better tomorrow especially for the girl child, the youth champion said.

The General Manager of Imo Angels FC, Mr Chuks Dike thanked the great Imo Sons on behalf of the club’s CEO for their solidarity assuring that the management will continue to strive in making the club one of the best in the country.