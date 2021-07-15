Heartlands Poor Funding: Uchegbulam Advices Govt To Sale Naze Millionaires Now

Following the persistent cry of players, technical crew and staff of Heartland Football Club over delay in payment of their salaries, match bonuses and sign on fees, the Imo State Football Association Chairman, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulem has suggested to the Imo State Government to sale the club to interested citizens as a strategic means of addressing the financial woes of the club.

Uchegbulem said this in his office at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Thursday while speaking to Sports Journalists on his disappointments on the performances of the state owned team.

According to the internationally recognized football administrator;

“am not happy at all, as every day, the players, technical crew and staff of the club beseiges the State FA Secretariat complaining bitterly of non payment of their salaries for months, match bonuses, signing on fees among others.

“Certainly, i have observed that the load is becoming too much on the State Government. It’s my passionate and patriotic advise that Imo State Government should sale off her entire shares in the club to interested and willing Imo citizens. Definitely, Imolites are ready to own the football club because they cherished and love the club.

“The shareholders will appoint the board members and the board will subsequently appoint the management members who are committed to the day to day running of the club as a business out fit . Honestly, if the government is willing to sale the club as suggested, obviously they can easily raise 1 Billion Naira to run the club efficiently and effectively” he assured.

The former NFF Vice President and CAF Disciplinary Committee head equally stressed on the need for the club to have aggressive marketers that would seek for collaborative sponsorship with companies and other wealthy individuals instead of depending solely on the state government monthly subventions which is most often may not be enough and atimes being frustrated with bureaucratic bottle necks.

Mazi Uchegbulem insisted that; “the football club must survive because it’s a flagship of the State. We can not continue to have a situation in which every seconds, the players are going on strike. They are threatening to boycott matches or even boycotted matches. Why ? Non payment of salaries and match bonuses etc which are motivational factors to players and technical crew. No player gives his maximum performances under such conditions. Game of football is not easy and it has time line” he noted.

He lamented that less than two weeks now the club have lost four games at a stretched, 3 games in premier league and one in AITEO Cup Competition and from all indications they’re just 5 points away from relegation.

The Mbaise born Football administrator warned that if the team continues like this, the club may likely go on relegation and it will cost the State alot of money and sacrifices to regain promotion into premiership.

Heartland will this Sunday at the Dan Anyiam stadium take on Enugu Rangers in one of the NPFL Match Day 33 games as they will hope to be boosted by the release of their 3 months salary as was stated by the sports commissioner, Hon Dan Ogu.