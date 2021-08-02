FIRSTMAHI Holds Football Screening Exercise In Owerri ..Sets To Commence Talent Devt ..Storm Soccer World

A football enthusiast and International Business Man who loves empowering the youths is set to roll out one of the best grassroots football team East of the Niger.

Trumpeta sports desk can authoritatively reveal that FIRSTMAHI FC of Owerri is set for a 5 -day football screening exercise to select young and talented players who desire to become professional players.

According to the team coordinators who spoke to this paper on Monday, Mr Chuks Dike and Hon Tony Egbule said the team which will commence the screening exercise on Monday August 9 to Friday August 14, 2021 at the Old Township Stadium, Owerri by a team of ex -internationals and former professional players who will select the talents that will make up the team.

They revealed that the team which is planning to have all the requirements a grassroots football team needs to excellent will aim in the near future to take part in the National League, Aiteo Cup as well as invitational tournaments abroad.

Dike who played for a Russian side in his active days said the team is already assembling capable hands into the management team and the technical cree to ensure that they take off on a bright note.