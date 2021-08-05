NBA To Partner Imo FA On Grassroots Football Devt ..Barr Ogamba Describes Sports As Panacea To Crime Eradication, Employment

The Nigeria Bar Association NBA, Owerri brach has disclosed their willingness to partner Imo State Football Association FA, to promote grassroots football development.

This ascertain was made known by the Owerri NBA Chairman, Barr Jude I Ogamba during an interface with the state FA Marketing Consultant and Chairman of the Tink Tank Committee, Hon (Engr) Ugochukwu Nnah in his office yesterday.

Barr Ogamba promised that the NBA Owerri branch will work closely with the state FA through their sports department to reinvigorate grassroots football so as to stern the tide of our youths getting into crime.

“Sports Development, especially football no doubt is the panacea to eradicating and preventing crime among our youths.

He also noted that sports (football) globally has been a major driving force for youth employment adding insisting that Imo can not be left behind in the positive wave.

He assured that his association has an existing football team and that the lawyers at some point engages teams like Nigerian Medical Association NMA, Nigerian Union of Journalist NUJ as we as the Sport Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN among many others to foster unity among their members and promote healthy leaving.