EOCF Boss, Sir Obidinma Hails Nigeria Athletes .. Lauds Oborududu, Brume on Olympic medals

The President and CEO of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, parent body of Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) has congratulated athletes and officials of Team Nigeria at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan on their efforts to make Nigeria proud.

Sir Obidinma also celebrated Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume on their brilliant effort in winning Silver and Bronze medals respectively at the Olympics.

The youthful philanthropist who has knack to empower the youths especially through sports in memory of his late fathers legacy made this gesture through message contained in a statement issued by the Foundation Secretary, Orji Sampson.

He praised Nigerian athletes for exhibiting the “never die” attitude with great level of discipline even some athletes were ruled out.

Sir Obidinma noted that the duo had made Nigeria proud on the international stage by achieving such wonderful feats they by bringing glory to her name by enlisting the country among the medal winning nations at the ongoing 2020 Olympics in Japan.

The EOCF President noted that irrespective of where the victorious athletes were from, that in diversity there is unity with the level of cooperation urging Nigerians to emulate such attitudes which sports has continued to portray as the panacea for peace and progress.

Sir Obidinma also thanked other athletes and officials who are at the Olympics to represent Nigeria in one event or the other, noting that they remain heroes and heroines that deserves to be celebrated.