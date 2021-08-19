Owerri Zonal Sports Office, Taekwondo Association Gets Kudos Over Facility Devt.

Imo Sports Commissioner, Hon Dan Chike Ogu and the Acting Director of Sports Imo State Sports Commission, Mr Metu have lauded the efforts of the Owerri Zonals Sports Office and their Taekwondo Association over the development of sports facilities.

The sports heads in the state who were represented by Imo State Sports Commission HOD Admin and National Handball Coach, Sir Ferdinand Emeana made this remark yesterday at the Old Township Stadium along Tetlow road during the Commissioning of the Taekwondo training ground otherwise known as “Dojo” in the arena.

“We thank God for using private individuals to refurbished our facilities and I want to urge other well meaning Imo sons and daughters to emulate the kind gesture to foster grassroots sports development.

He expressed nostalgia on how the state paraded great athletes back in the 80’s challenging the coaches to reach out to our schools (Primary and Secondary) for talent hunts adding that the sports council now sports commission have not employed athletes in the past 12 years.

Highlight of the brief event was cutting of the tape by Sir Emeana declaring he “Dojo” open for use as some of the athletes desplayed their skills in Taekwondo.

Some of the Imo State Sports Commission Officers who witnessed the event include; HOD Organizing and Elites, Mrs Patricia Ezejo, HOD Technical, Chief Abanobi, Coach Abuchi Onuegbu (Taekwondo), Nze Chimezie (Black Belt), Coach Johnny Anyagwa (Football Coach), Mr Bannas Ibekwe, Azuka Akaraonye and a host of others.

Earlier in his speech, the Sports Organizing Secretary Owerri Zone, Mr Ogueri Emeana enumareted what the zonal office have done to ensure that facilities in the area is giving a face lift including the refurbished dojo but called for a look into the football pitch which he noted serves as an alternative to Dan Anyiam Stadium.

Facilitators of the refurbished dojo as well as the new Taekwondo kita, Grand Master Ferguson and Mr Kelechi Opara pointed out that their mission and vision for the gesture was to first of revive the sports and to help attract the younger ones to love and appreciate the game Taekwondo with the view to raising future champions.

They regretted that many Imo athletes are scattered all over the nation competing for other states insisting that the move will also help to attract back to their state.