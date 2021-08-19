How Ex- LGA Boss Was Kidnapped In Mbaitoli

A former council chairman, Mr Bethram Mbah has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown persons.

Mbah who was formerly of Mbaitoli LGA was said to have been kidnapped in his locality by yet to be identified gunmen on his way back from Women August meeting.

According to sources, Mbah who was driving in his Ash colour Highlander Jeep with registration number ABC451CV maneuvered the assailants when they double-crossed his vehicle but while running away, he crashed into a fence before he was apprehended and whisked away. After he was picked, the kidnappers drove his vehicle and took him away in their car.

A source revealed “One of them entered the Chairman’s vehicle and followed their own vehicle. We tried following them because the youths came out but they started shooting and we had to go back. They later dropped his car by the express way.”