Firstmahi FC Resumes Training For New Season ..Sets To Unveil Fresh Talents

Driven by the passion to reposition grassroots football development in Imo and the nation at large, Firstmahi FC, Owerri on Monday resumed training for it’s players ahead the new season.

According to an account made available to Trumpeta sports desk by club CEO/Director, Prince Chidiebere Onuoha,

“We have reconvened the selected players from the 5 day screening exercise we held two weeks ago at the old stadium.

“The team will for the mean time base at Government Secondary School Field along Okigwe road, Owerri and during the first session today (Monday) it was all about checking their fitness level and the coaches will work on them for about two weeks to put them to shape.

“Our ambition is to work with best global practice with dedicated management team and technical crew to bring professionalism and business attitude to grassroots football here in Nigeria.

“As we said before, we shall at the right time engage the players in competitions including taking part in the National league and that’s why the tea is still open to fresh and good players who can compete at the high level.

Also speaking, a coordinator of the team, Mr Chuks Dike added that they will use this week to also work on the playing pitch at Government College Owerri assuring that Firstmahi has come with positive impacts for the youths to realise their dream in football.