Ahead 2022/22 NPFL: Fresh Trouble Looms At Heartland Over Outstanding Salaries ..As Skim To Drop Coaches Resurfaces

As most NPFL club sides are busy with intense preparations ahead the 2021/22 season, fresh trouble seems to be looming ahead at Heartland FC over unpaid salaries of its former coaches and players.

Just last week, the clubs Technical Adviser, Fidelis Illechukwu tendered his resignation letter amidst interest from Plateau United who reports claim he had agreed contract terms with.

In a similar twist, the clubs captain and first choice goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa in an audio interview granted recently bared his mind on reasons why he decided to dump the former back -to- back Aiteo Cup champions expressing dismay at what he described as unprofessional manner to hand an NPFL side.

The departure of Illechukwu and Ezenwa including that of the clubs assistant captain, Paschal Ezeh who reports say has pitched tent with former CAF Champions league winners, Enyimba Int’l of Aba, may not be disturbing to followers of the club but what looks worrisome is their outstanding entitlements, an issue which almost earned the Owerri Landlords a FIFA ban.

According reports gathered by Trumpeta sports desk, Illechukwu in his resignation letter is said to have demanded for his 5 months outstanding salary last two season plus another 3 months salary for last season which Ezenwa in his interview also laid claims to.

Further facts suggest that most of the major players who finished the season with Heartland are either been owed 8 months or 3 months outstanding salaries.

Another issue raised in the thought revealing interview by the Super Eagles goaltender is the slash/cut of players salary by the management/government authorities handling the team;

“What pained me is the act of cutting my salary without even first having an agreement with me.

“My agreed monthly entitlement is N700,000 but when they paid the last salary its slashed and when I tried to find out why from the commissioner, he only said that it was Governor’s instruction.

“We players suffered a lot over delay in the payment of salaries and most of us dont have other places to fall back on as bread winners of our families.

“At some point I personally had to withdraw money from mg account to help out with my colleagues and this adversely affected us but I thank God at the end we didn’t go on relegation,” Ezenwa explained with mixed feelings.

Meanwhile, in another development, plans are suspectedly ripe to do away with some of the back room coaches who worked with Fidelis Illechukwu in Heartland FC.

A source very close to the club who refused to be quoted said plans are discreetly perfected to quietly drop some of the coaches and bring in their favourites by some persons in the management.

Although the source failed to mention names of the coaches who may be affected, he however averred that a former player and coach of the team who suggestions say is from Okigwe Zone of state is being prepared to take over the team before the season commences.

Recall that a couple of days back rumours of the sack of three coaches made rounds although the clubs management swiftly recalled the trio which included Illechukwu.