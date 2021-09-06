Imo SWAN Eulogises Iwuanyanwu @ 79 ..Celebrates President, Sirawo On His Birthday

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo Chapter has felicitated with first class businessman, accomplished Politician and Africa Pillar of Sports, Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu “Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo” on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

In a congratulatory message to the Elder Statesman signed by Everest Ezihe and Tunde Liadi, the Association’s Chairman and Secretary respectively, they extolled the celebrant’s “sterling leadership qualities, selfless philanthropy and commitment to nation’s unity”.

SWAN wished him many more years of service to his people and to the country.

“On this special occasion, Imo SWAN wish to commend Chief Iwuanyanwu’s leadership and commitment to the people of Imo State and the entire nation,” Imo SWAN Chairman stated.

‘‘His philanthropy has touched many lives in states across the country, from the south to the north in business, politics, and sports fields.

‘‘I also wish to express my deep appreciation to him for his support and commitment to the success of successive governments in the state.

‘‘Chief Iwuanyanwu had the vision to look beyond ethnic bias and align his political, business and sports interests to touch the lives of all irrespective of where they come from. His success story for then Iwuanyanwu Nationale which has now metamorphosed to Heartland FC have been unrivalled ever since he ceded the ownership of the club back to Imo state.

“We are aware of your giant strides in sports including to Sports Writers Association of Nigeria where your philanthropy gesture has been felt by the association at the national and state levels. Your formation of the ever blazing Daily Champions Newspapers has helped to change the face of sports journalism, politics, entertainment and so forth and we are always indebted to you for that.

“As you celebrate 79 happy cheers we pray that this year will be start point of many more beautiful years to come in good health, long life and prosperity.

“As you announce your retirement from active politics, we pray that God lead you in all your future endeavours knowing that all your good deeds will continue to reverberate in the sands of time and that you shall continue to be a reference point of how an accomplished individual should be viewed.”

In a related development, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Imo Chapter also extends its congratulatory message to our national President, Sir Honour Sirawoo who was a year older on Friday, September 3rd.

In a massage signed by it’s Chairman, Everest Ezihe and Secretary, Tunde Liade, Imo SWAN expressed their delight at the auspicious occasion of the birthday ceremony of its national President.

“Imo SWAN is delighted to be associated with a man with a heart of kindness, gentleman of courage and great intelligence, an astute sports administrator and a development expert,” Everest Ezihe expressed.

“Since your election as SWAN President, the Association has enjoyed massive turnaround in all facets and you have also used your promotion as Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports to help give the Association more prestige, charisma and honour.

“On the occasion of your birthday, we join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank God for your life filled with grand accomplishments and great testimonies.

“We at Imo SWAN pray that God continues to guide your path and bequeath you with more wisdom in your resolve to take SWAN to greater height.”