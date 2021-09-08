Firstmahi FC Held By Good Soccer In Club’s First Friendly

Firstmahi Football Club of Owerri, were on Wednesday September 8, 2021 held to a 1-1 draw in the club’s maiden friendly with Good Soccer FC also of Owerri

The thrilling encounter which was Firstmahi’s first official friendly encounter since after formation held at Government College field along Okigwe road, Owerri with Egbe Simon scoring FMI FC’s goal at the 15 minute of the first stanza before their neighbours got the equaliser close to the end of the first half.

Reacting shortly after the encounter which was watched by the club’s newly constituted management team, Coach George Ohuabunwa told Firstmahi media that the friendly was used by the technical crew as part of their programme to further observe the players who were selected after the club’s screening exercise.

“The match as you can see is more like a derby since we almost share the training ground with our opponent who have been together for some years now.

“The boys have shown the determination to play and the spirit to work as a team but we are not yet a finished product so we would continue to work on some areas as we move,” the former Sharks player noted.

The clubs Team Manager and ex – international, Uche Anyanwu said the club has series of matches lined up to tune the players up as they fine tune the team ahead of the new season.