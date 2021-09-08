Fear of Collapse: No Rescue Yet For Imo Assembly Complex

By Onyekachi Eze

Concern has been placed on the current condition of the Imo House of Assembly main complex, along the State Secretariat boulevard, New Owerri as no repair work has been carried out on the complex since the Lawmakers deserted the place for where they operate from now, along the Heroes Square lane.

Months after the inauguration of the present House, they were forced to relocate on account of cracked walls and weak foundation of the building.

As if remedial work or reconstruction was to commence there soonest lately 2019, they legislators had to run for their lives.

Unfortunately, two and half years after, the gigantic building is still standing in shambles.

Neither demolition nor rehabilitation work have been done on the site.

Trumpeta Newspaper recalled that during the seven months stay of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha before his removal by the Supreme Court, the then Speaker, Rt Hon Chiji Collins was said to be mandated to start off the reconstruction process of the structure.

Lo and behold, Chiji’s tenure ended abruptly through an impeachment process that enthroned the incumbent, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem.

Since Speaker Emeziem’s Leadership, no work either has been done on the edifice.

A visit to the place over the weekend exposed the sorry state of the old complex.

It has turned a reptile haven, and snakes habitat since no one visits there often like before.

Imolites, especially elder statesmen with the history of the complex built under late Sam Onunaka Mbakwe’s administration, however charged the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to see the place worthy of Government attention.

They were of the view that across the States, only Imo has a poor structure they call a Legislative House, an important arm of Government.