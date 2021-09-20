Sit -At- Home Palaver: Hope Rises For WAEC Candidates Who Missed Exams



By Orji Sampaon

Reprieve seems to have come early for WAEC candidates in Imo state who missed out in writing some subjects owing to the IPOB sit -at- home order which coincided with dates of the said exams.

If words reaching Trumpeta is anything to go by, WAEC candidates in Imo who missed writing English Language and Mathematics due to the sit -at- home order may have a second chance to write the exams following assurance from the Federal Ministry of Education.

This paper learnt that the Ministry of Education has assured that candidates who missed the 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in the South East, will be given another opportunity to write the examination.

According to a statement credited to the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Sonny Echono the ministry made this known while monitoring some examination centres in Abuja on Monday.

“Echono frowned at the Sept. 13 disruption of examination centres in the South East.

He, however, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination across the country which was written by over 1.57 million candidates.

He promised that the ministry will put modalities in place to ensure that the candidates who missed the examination in the South East are given other opportunities to write the examination.

“We are very pleased that all around the country; examinations are going on peacefully as we have a total of over 19,000 exams centres across the country with over 1.57million registered candidates.

“Besides the disruptions we had on Sept.13 in the South East where some candidates were stopped from doing the exams, it is a peaceful examination.

Recall that candidates who were seating for the WAEC exams on Monday 13, 2021 in some schools in the state particularly, Community Secondary School Nkuma, Njaba LGA had the exams disrupted by unknown gun men who also set ablaze their motorcycles and bicycles on fire for not complying to the sit -at- home order.

Other schools especially in the rural areas as we gathered out of fear of being attacked by the gun men refused to come out for the exams but the federal ministry’s decision to consider the south east candidates of WAEC will no doubt gladden heart of their parents and the candidates.