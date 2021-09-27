Ex -Lawmaker, Clinton Amadi Marks Golden Jubilee Birthday In Grand Style



By Orji Sampson

Former Imo House of Assembly Majority Leader and Owerri Municipal Lawmaker, Hon Clinton Amadi on Sunday October 26, 2021 marked golden Jubilee birthday of his life as he clocked 50 years.

Part of the events which was organized by his friends to make the occasion memorable was a novelty football match by members of Igwebuike Club and Friends to honour the Golden age of the former lawmaker.

Friends and we’ll wishers of the APC chieftain in Owerri Municipal Council including top government functionaries later joined the celebrant his lovely wife and family at his Owerri residence in Prefab Estate, Owerri to officially mark his golden jubilee birthday thanking God for his Mercy and Goodness upon him and his lovely family.

Hon Amadi who served meritoriously as a majority leader in the house after attending a church service to offer thanksgiving to God for his mercy and compassion also visited the motherless babies home where he celebrated with them presenting some items for the needy.

The guests were later retired with the celebrant for a grand night party were treated to a sumptuous meal and top notch bongo lyrics as encomiums were poured on him for his dynamism and humane nature.