Imo PDP In Sad Mood, Mourns Late Party Chair .Ihedioha, Ekpe, Ugwu, Emeana Others Lament



The flags of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, across Imo State has been lowered to half mast, following the sudden death of Aboh Mbaise LGA Chairman of the party, Hon Obinna Onuama.

The death of the youthful chairman, who is the Coordinator of other party chairmen of PDP in Owerri Zone has thrown the entire party members into mourning.

Mostly in grief is former governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, whose LGA the late chairman hails from.

Sources close to Ihedioha told Trumpeta that the former Governor is shocked about the news, as it was a surprise that Onuama could die so suddenly like that.

“Ihedioha is devastated with the news. Obinna Onuama was his LGA chairman and they worked cordially, as Ihedioha never intruded with the LGA affairs as he had confidence in Onuama’s ability” Trumpeta was told.

Also speaking, Chief Henry Ekpe, the Deputy National Financial Secretary of the party said Imo PDP has lost a strong character and a loyal party man who believed in PDP until he breathed last.

“Obinna was my friend, a good guy who is not only a strong believer in PDP, but also a good husband and dotting father that never joked with his family.

May God see his young family through” Ekpe lamented.

The Imo State chairman, Chief Charles Ugwu, who worked with Onuama as his Coordinator for chairmen in Owerri Zone PDP said he has lost a loyal subordinate who worked hard for Imo PDP, and remained an example to others.

“We cannot quantify what Obinna did for PDP in words. Our hearts go to his young family and pray that his soul rest in peace” Ugwu was quoted to have said.

The Imo PDP Secretary Nze Ray Emeana said that it took him time for the devastating news to sink in that truly Obinna Onuama was gone.

Nze Law Biaduo, the Imo PDP Organizing Secretary, who hails from the same LGA with the departed Onuama said that only God can say what happened.

“It was a big shock. He just got sick for a few days, and the next thing was death. I still can’t believe that this is true” Biaduo said.

The State Woman Leader, Mrs Maria Mbakwe, who fondly called late Obinna Onuama “Number one” because of his position in Owerri Zone PDP said that if not that death is a compulsory end that awaits all beings, she would not still believe that Obinna was dead.

The State Youth Leader, Greg Nwadike have this to say “Obinna Onuama’s death threw everybody in Imo PDP into shock.

There is this silence hovering in the air over his death since then. It is a sad story indeed”.

It would be recalled that Hon Obinna Onuama passed away at Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, after a brief illness last weekend.

Before his death, he was regarded as one of the reliable members of Imo PDP, and had served the party in various capacities before he was elected as Aboh Mbaise LGA Chairman in the party’s recent congress that produced new LGA Chairmen.