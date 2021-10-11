Njaba Lawmaker, Uju Extolled For Supporting Youths In Sports ..As LGA Wins Men, Women Imo Handball Championship

The Imo State House of Assembly member for Njaba State Constituency, Rt Hon Dr (Mrs) Uju Onwudiwe “Igolo Njaba” has continued to attract commendation not just for her efficient and effective representation but for her enduring support to the youths of her constituency in sports.

The recent commendation for the ranking lawmaker was made by the Njaba LGA Sports Secretary, Lady Iheanacho Grace Chinonyerem who extolled Igolo Njaba for her unwavering support to the youths especially her Njaba male and female Handball team which in no little measure motivated the teams to emerge champions in the just concluded Imo State Youth Handball Championship.

“I on behalf of the Sports Department of Njaba LGA wish to appreciate our Lawmaker for her support not just to the girl child and the vulnerable ones but especially to the youths of Njaba in realising their potentials particularly in Handball.

“We sincerely state here that the youths of Njaba are specially gifted and that with more support like that of “Igolo Njaba” they can become super stars and possibly next generation of Grasshoppers Int’l players like we had in the 80’s who conquered Nigeria and Africa.

“Let me also use this medium to thank our LGA Chairman, Hon Emeka Iheanacho for making the area a conducive environment for us to work and excel.

“I can’t personally appreciate the LGA enough for all the support they always give to sports sector in the LGA including being the oly LGA in Imo that supported my trip (as the only LGA Sports Secretary) to the last National Youth Games in Ilorin, Kwara State, indeed Njaba doesn’t take last position in sports development”, Lady Iheanacho concluded.

The Imo state youth handball championship which was concluded last week was attended by some LGA’s who all fell to the superior powers of Njaba LGA young ladies and male team that ran away with the trophies beating Owerri -West (Male) and Mbaitoli LGA’s (Female) in the finals respectively.