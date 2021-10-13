CITY CRUZ MD, KACHI MOTIVATES MALICK PRO FC WITH 32 SEATERS BUS

As part of his strategies to motivate Malick Professional Football Club, Owerri, Chief Atufule Kachi, the Managing Director (MD) of City Cruz Hotels, Owerri has donated a 32 seater New Coaster bus to the team.

The arrival of the branded bus enlivened the camp as the team being handled by Coach Julius Kayode is seriously preparing for the yet to start Nations Wide League Division 1 and are in high spirits to pull surprises even as an underdog.

According to Kachi popularly known as Nkwa Chukwu Kwere Ogwa who is also the founder and financier of the grass root football club and academy” I see the game of football as another strategic way of keeping the youths engaged, these are the reasons of me passionately investing in football as a business. In life, if you want the best you have to do extra ordinary thing. This is the rationale why I bought the 32 seater brand new Coaster bus for the club. I have a good vision and mission for the club and the academy ” he assured.

Reacting, the club secretary, Mr Chinedu Ikwugbado extolled the virtues of Chief Atufule Kachi for providing all the essential needs of the club as well as creating an enabling environment for the players to excel.

Ikwugbado recalled that barely a month ago , the club Proprietor Chief Atufule Kachi brought FIFA Licensed Europe based scouts who during their screening exercises discovered some budding talents whom they have advanced plans to trade tackle with some popular clubs in Europe and Asia.