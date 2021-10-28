Law For Return of LGA Development Centers Coming .Govt Begins Nomination Of Coordinators, Members Names

In line with the statement credited to Governor Hope Uzodinma on his plans to re-establish the Development Centers formation in the Local Government Areas of Imo State, the law for the re-creation is on the way.

Recall that Development Centers System was created by the Imo State House of Assembly during the second half of the administration of Chief Achike Udenwa.

His successor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim maintained the structure before that of Owelle Rochas Okorocha swept it off with a dissolution.

Speaking at a public function recently, Uzodinma renewed zeal to bring the Development Centres back to stream.

Trumpeta was informed that a relevant government agency responsible for the drafting of an amended law for Development Centre is putting finishing touches to the drafting of another bill for a fresh structure and outlook for it, while compilation of coordinators and members is being done.

With the resumption of the Imo State House of Assembly plenary session, it is expected that the new Bill shall be reintroduced as Executive Bill for deliberation by the lawmakers.