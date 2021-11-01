Soccer Fans Fiesta Season 3: Man Utd Fans Dethrones Arsenal As Champions ..Organizers Adjusts Show Date

Manchester United Fans, Owerri in Imo state on Sunday established their superiority as the best in the area by winning this year’s Soccer Fans Fiesta football challenge.

The Red Devils Fans who’s club also recorded a 3-0 EPL victory over Tottenham Hotspur to wipe the recent Liverpool disgrace out smarted former champions, Arsenal FC Fans 3-2 on penalty shootout to become champions after the regulation time ended 0-0.

In their first match, Man United humbled Barcelona FC fans 2-0 with goals from Nature and Nwaeze Okere the team captain.

The current Soccer Fans Fiesta football challenge champions also beat Liverpool Fans 7-3 with goals from Sergio Kun (2), Uche (3) and team captain, Nwaeze (1).

According to reports gathered from the organizers of the annual event, the new champions will be crowned on the show date proper.

Meanwhile, date of the highly anticipated football show, Soccer Fans Fiesta 3, have been changed, from November 6th to November 13th.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta Sports Desk by the Organizing committee, the change became necessary due to the fact that Anambra gubernatorial election falls on that day, and the sit at home order declared by the IPOB. Also, Anambra is a neighboring state to Imo.

Therefore, in heeding to scores of concerned calls from our teeming fans and of course common reasoning, we’ve decided to move the date a little further to *Saturday November 13th*

We regret all inconveniences that may have been brought about by this change, while using this medium to let you know that measures have been put in place to ensure maximum security while the show lasts.