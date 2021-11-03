Imo Angels Set For ReBull Neymar 5-Aside Championship In Lagos ..Sports Commissioner, Oguh Inspires Team with N20, 000 for Each Victory ..As Club CEO, GM Extol Oparanozie’s Support

All things being equal, Players of Imo Angels FC, Owerri will today depart the shores of Owerri the capital City of Imo to take part in this years “Redbull Neymar 5-Aside Football Championship” in Lagos.

Speaking to Trumpeta sports desk of the teams preparedness for the unique football challenge that involves only 7 players per team without a goalkeeper, Coach Sunny Okafor said although her girls will be participating for the first time in this type of football but that they have tried to acquaint them with the rules.

“We have been training for the past one week at the Actiz Sports Centre, opposite Concord Hotel were we have been familiarizing ourselves with the game.

” We shall approach the game as they come since we dont have knowledge of our would be opponents,” the coach stated.

In a related development, the Imo state Sports Commissioner, Hon Dan Chike Oguh in a bid to inspire the team for victory has promised the players the sum of N20, 000 for each game they win at the tournament.

Hon Oguh who made the promise through the clubs General Manager, Chuks Dike urged the girld to always be good ambassadors of the state charging them to rinkindle the spirit they triumphed with in Sango Ota, Ogun state early this year.

He however, commended the club CEO and the management team for their effort in training the girls to become professionals and better citizens for their family and the state.

Meanwhile, the Club CEO and General Manager, Lady Jenny Anusiem and Chuks Dike have both appreciated Dijon FC of France and Super Falcons forward, Desire Oparanozie for her relentless support to the team.

They lauded the Ikennegbu Girls Secondary School product for making sure that the team is part of the accredited teams for the RedBull Neymar 5-Aside Football Challenge assuring her that the team will not let her and the club’s fan/supporters down.

They equally took time to commend all the teams supporters who in one way or the other has supported the girls with funds and kits.

“We are indeed grateful to our supporters who at any short notice have always responded to some of our needs, we thank the sincerely,” the CEO said.

The players selected for the Redbull Neymar 5-Aside Football Challenge include; Okorochukwu Onyinyechi, Chize Goodness, Okpe Chizoba, Chinaka Chinedu, Oparanmegwa Pattra, Anele Chidinma, Agba Chizitere, Chioma, Opara Chinaza, Njemanze Chinaza, Favour, Akuneto Ozioma, Echefu Tina, Uzoamaka Ekeh and Thompson