Bishop’s House Attack: Orlu Catholic Diocese Opens Up, Claims Attackers Were Robbers

By Onyekachi Eze

Following condemnation that trailed the foiled attack on the Bishop of the Orlu Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Augustine Tochukwu Ukwuoma, the Catholic community has come out to set the records straight.

The Diocese for want of clarity had through a press statement dated November 2, 2021, and signed by the Diocesan Vicar General, Very Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okonkwo debunked that it was a kidnap attempt.

He stated that rather than a kidnap as reportedly carried in the media, the Bishop and his household at the Diocese only witnessed a robbery incident.

According to the Vicar General, the robbery attack occurred at the early hours of 2:00am on Sunday.

“In the early hours of Sunday 31, October 2021, around 2:00a.m, a group of armed robbers broke into the Bishop’s house.

“They were immediately confronted by a joint team of internal security and local vigilantes.

“Although nobody was hurt, they made away with some valuables.

“After some interval, the Army arrived at the scene of the armed robbery and took some photographs. Thanks to Divine providence and protection, both the Bishop and his household are safe and unharmed”, the statement reads.

Expressing delight to the public for the prayers and concern, the Diocese announced that she has pardoned and forgiven the bandits, while praying for their repentance.

Similarly, prayers were offered for an absolute peace and security in Imo communities.