Family Places N500,000 On Information Over Murder Of IMSU Law Student, Kenneth Ibeh

The Ibeh family in Umutu, Ibeme, Ugiri, Isiala Mbano. Local Government Area of Imo State would offer the sum of N 500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) to anyone or group of individuals who would provide credible information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of those who murdered their son, Mr. Kenneth Ibeh.

The late Kenneth Ibeh was gruesomely murdered in October this year by some hoodlums who are still at large.

According to a release by the family of the deceased, the late Kenneth Ibeh was a law student of Imo State University, IMSU, Owerri. The deceased whose full name is Kenneth Chukwuma Ibeh is popularly known as SISCO.

The spokesman of the Ibeh family wrote: “He (The late Kenneth Ibeh) is in final year. Up till now, nobody knows why they kidnapped him and one of his kinsmen who just returned from South Korea and killed him that same night. Luckily, the other man escaped from them and ran away”.

Writing further, the spokesperson of the Ibeh family revealed that the victim was very popular in the whole of Okigwe zone due to his leadership skills.

The Family said the late Kenneth Ibeh fondly called Sisco is well known in Imo State University, and he is both a serious student and a Role model.