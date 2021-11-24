Panel Reveals How Govt Lands In Orlu Were Shared Between Family, Ex-Lawmakers, Appointees

Details of how Imo State government lands in Orlu town were allegedly shared have been made public.

This was made known by the State committee on Implementation of the Imo Whitepaper on land and related matters.

Revealing the details, the committee accused some politicians from the Orlu Zone who held positions during the eight-year reign of former governor Rochas Okorocha of also getting involved in the conversion of public land and property in Orlu to private use..

“At the Government Station Layout, Orlu, the conversion is pathetic. The:- Treasury House, Orlu. Magistrate’s Quarters, Orlu. Corpers Lodge, Orlu. New Zonal Lands Office, Office, Orlu. (Formerly Junior Staff Quarters, & Ministry of Works Service Bay. Old Zonal Lands Office, Orlu. Ministry of Finance Quarters, Orlu. Ministry of Public Utilities Quarters, Orlu. Senior Civil Service Quarters, Orlu. Ministry Agric, & Natural Resources Office, & Quarters, Orlu. Orlu LGA Chairman’s Quarters. Orlu Area Engineers Quarters. Orlu Zonal Veterinary Clinic.

“All were illegally converted to private use by Chief Rochas Okorocha and are now in the hands of his various family members, inlaws and friends including :-

“His brother, Okey / Okechukwu Okorocha, Dr. Lawrence Eburuoh, the Commissioner of Lands, Survey & Urban Planning, Ichie Best Mbanaso, the then Mayor of Orlu, Hon. Maxwell Odunze, then Member representing Orlu LGA in Imo State House of Assembly.

These son’s of Orlu with the connivance of Senator Rochas

According to the committee, the VETERINARY CLINICS AT OWERRI, UMUELEMAI, ISINWEKE AND MGBIDI WERE NOT SPARED EITHER

The Committee notifies all those who have any of their properties or equipments on any of the listed Government areas to vacate them on or before mid of December 2021.