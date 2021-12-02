How Security Agencies Stopped Kidnapped Of Health Workers In Imo

But for the efforts of security agencies, another breach of security that would have led to attempted abduction of health workers by suspected kidnappers would have been experienced in the state.

According to a statement by the Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Army spokesman

Troops of EXERCISE GOLDEN DAWN Sector 3 on Monday 29 November 2021 neutralized a member of the outlawed IPOB/ESN in a shootout at Amauju Isu Local Government Area of Imo state.

Members of the outlawed group had attempted to kidnap a group of medical doctors and nurses known as, “Doctors on the move Africa”, who were providing free medical care to inhabitants of Amucha Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

The troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force 211 Quick Response Group and the Nigerian Police on receipt of actionable intelligence on the criminal plot, swiftly moved in and rescued the medical team. The medical team have been escorted to a safe location.

The troops afterwards went after the hoodlums and made contact with them at Amauju Isu Local Government Area of Imo state, where they were found enforcing the illegal sit at home order in Amauju. In the fire fight that ensued, one of the criminals was neutralized, while the others took to their heels. One of them, who had escaped with gunshot wound was later apprehended by the local Vigilante and handed over to the police.

The gallant troops recovered one pump action shotgun, 5 live cartridges, one Lexus 300 XR SUV and a mobile phone.