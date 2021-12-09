Imo Angels U-17 Prospect, Goodness Chize Marks Birthday

It was another happy moment for the management and players of Imo Angels FC, Owerri as one of their bright and emerging player, Goodness Chize marked her birthday on Tuesday December 7, 2021.

Chize who hails from Otulu in Oru West LGA is an attacking midfielder with the instinct of gliding through opponents with the ball as well has back for popping up at the opponents vital area to score goals.

The young secondary school leaver who is a prime prospect for the nations Under 17 national team though celebrated her birthday with her colleagues in a low kid following the loss of one of her colleagues father said she is looking forward to continue improving on her games especially after showing some scintillating forms in their recent friendlies and posting a wonderful outing at the just concluded Neymar Jnr Red Bull Five Aside championship at Lekki, Lagos State.

“I want to thank the management of Imo Angels, my family and my colleagues who made my birthday a memorable one.

“Am currently focusing on improving my game especially my confidence in front of goal, the national U-17 team prospect said.