Imo Newspaper Sales Reps Hold End Of Year Party Dec 17

By Orji Sampson

All work and know play makes Jack a dull boy’ is a popular saying that has come to live with us especially the members of the Imo state Newspaper Sales Representatives Association, otherwise known as ‘Vendors’ as they hold their end of year party Saturday December 18, 2021.

The event which slated to start by 2pm holds at CBN Bar, No 18 Odiobi Crescent Ikennebgu Layout Owerri, Opposite First Bank will afford the newspaper marketers and vendors to unwind with their customers, well wishers and families before closing for the years business.

The association in their invitation made available to Trumpeta said;

“We wish to respectfully request your esteemed presence to grace our end of the year get together”, parts of the invitation letter read.