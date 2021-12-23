Ogbonna Amadi Goes Home Today

The remains of Late Bar Victor Ogbonna Amadi will be buried today Thursday, December 23, 2021 in Umuoye, Imerienwe, in Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State.

According to a release made by the family, his body would be lowered to mother earth after a church service, which commences by 10am after his body would have lied in state in his compound.

Late Ogbonna Amadi was a former member of Imo House of Assembly, former Commissioner, and former Legal Adviser of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Imo State.

He also once headed the Ngor Okpala Local Government Transition Committee, as Chairman, during the reign of Owelle Rochas Okorocha as Governor of Imo State.

He is married with kids, and left to mourn him includes his wife, Chidinma.

Speaking to Journalists, Chief (Hon) Henry Ekpe, the immediate past Deputy National Financial Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, described late Amadi as a great son of Ngor Okpala who left this world too early and sudden.

“Ogbonna was my good friend till the last day. We remained close pals despite different political leanings, because our relationship dates back to secondary school days at Owerri Grammer School, OGS, Imerienwe.

His death was sudden and shocking. But who are we to question God?” Ekpe asked.