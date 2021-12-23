Firstmahi FC Vice President, Eze Onuoha Fetes Players, As Team Takes 3 Weeks Break ..To Resume Jan 10



Players of Firstmahi FC, Owerri on Tuesday had a merry time with the club vice President, Prince Eze Onuoha.The event which took place at Orange Groove, opposite Imo State University junction on Okigwe road saw the players given a treat of what the Yuletides should with sumptuous meals.Addressing the team, the club vice President charged the players to shun all illicit activities especially hard and dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine aka ‘mkpuru mmiri’ which he noted is ravaging the future of our youths.He rewarded 4 players for their punctuality to training, discipline and improvement on their game.The players, Johnkennedy, Emeka “Mbape”, Innocent and Ebuka (Goalkeeper) were rewarded with a pair of brand new boots each.The clubs gaffer, coached Ezekiel Onyegbule in his parting words encouraged the players to stay focused and continue with their individual training during the Yuletide period in other to maintain fitness.He also advised those engaged in their community Xmas competitions to always play safe to avoid unnecessary injuries.Other management members who also witnessed the event include, Orji Sampson (Secretary), Uche Anyanwu (Team Manager).