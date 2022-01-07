Final Verification: Fear Grips Imo Civil Servants

By Okey Alozie

Unpaid civil servants in Imo State are reportedly in panic over the rumour making round that that many are going to be dropped.

Trumpeta learnt that list of those that scaled through the verification exercise as we gathered will be made public soonest.

According to our source, those that have not been paid for more than a year may be dropped from the civil service.

The organized labour from according to reports have raised eyebrow on the delay in paying the arrears of salaries and pension. Our source further revealed that the labour union may direct workers to go on strike if government of Imo State eventually sack genuine workers as rumoured.

In a related development, the governor have promised to pay workers as at when due.

Governor Hope Uzodinma recently in Owerri declared that Imo Workers must get their salaries before the end of every month.

The governor as we further gathered expressed disappointment over the low turnout recorded at the state secretariat since work resumed.

Our reporter who visited state secretariat complex Owerri observed good number of workers and political appointees are yet to return from home.