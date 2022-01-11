Owuahia Eziudo Community Elects John Onuoha As New Traditional Ruler

Tunji Adedeji

It was a beehive of activities last Saturday when the people of Owuahia Eziudo Autonomous Community in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State elected a traditional ruler to oversee the affairs of the community, after the demise of their former traditional ruler, late Eze Desmond Ogugua.

The community in accordance with rotational process of succession of the late traditional ruler, elected Chief John Onuoha to champion the course of the people and ensure the restoration of lasting peace and development to the community.

The Chairman of the electoral committee Chief Nnamdi Onwubiko who announced the results, said Chief John Onuoha polled 568 votes to defeat three other opponents Chief Wise Ibeji polled who pulled 432, while Chief Paul Iheme polled 42 and Chief Eze Ihekoronye polled 109 votes respectively.

The election which was held in a peaceful atmosphere was graced by security operatives, journalists, clergy, representatives of the Imo State Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs and relevant agencies.

In an interview, the highly elated Chief Onuoha said his joy knew no bounds for his election to lead his people, stating that he would work with each and every contestants and the entire people of Owuahia Eziudo to develop the community.

He thanked the people for their participation in the build up to the election proper and promised to be father to all through an all-inclusive leadership.

According to him, ” I want to commend our youths, women and the electoral committee for the transparent manner they conducted the election.

“The four of us are all qualified to lead and develop our community but God knows why I was chosen. Our focus is on youth empowerment and women empowerment. We will work together and restore electricity to Eziudo community in a short while.”

Speaking at the event, the , Ambassador Stanley Ogbonna , stated that the election of the traditional ruler would bring about lasting development to the community stating that Chief Onuoha was the right person to lead the community.