2021/22 NNL Kick-Off: Campos FC Holds Launching & Fundraising ..As Club President, Patrick Osuji Seeks Support From Imolites

All is now set for the launching/fundraising ceremony of the newly promoted Nigeria National League NNL side, Campos FC, Owerri.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk by the clubs media officer, Dica Divine, the event which holds on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Umuororonjo Town Hall on Tetlow road, Owerri by 1pm is to enable the club management raise fund and solicit for support in readines for their maiden participation in the nations most important league, NNL which kicks off February 11, 2022.

Recall that; Campos FC was founded in 1998 by a football goalkeeper, Mr Patrick Osuji popularly known as “Campos” owing to his style and admiration for former Mexican keeper, Jorge Campos.

He has since then single handedly Managed the club to attain greater heights in Imo and beyond.

The Club also runs an efficient and effective football academy programme for different age grades ranging from 12, 15, 17 and 20 as well as the senior team.

With over 150 registered players in her books, the club has continued to help keep the youths off social vices but rather maximize their God given talents.

In the recent past, the club has produced lots of amazing talents, some of them currently play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria; Francis Uzoho (Super Eagles Keeper), Peter Ogbu and Anayo Iwuala to mention but a few.

The NNL debutant side is currently based in Owerri the IMO State Capital and will execute her professional matches at the Dan Anyaim Stadium, Owerri.

Because of the capital intensive nature of executing such games at the NNL,the club deemed it feet to organise a launching and fundraising beckoning on well meaning individuals, companies and cooperate societies etc to come, invest, sponsor and partner the club as the proprietor Mr Patrick Osuji has proven over the years to be a man of integrity, honesty, experienced football administrator and business man.

The club is registered with Coporated Affairs Commission ( CAC )and affiliated with the Nigerian Football Federation ( NFF ), IMO State FA.

