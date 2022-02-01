Diva Rice Factory Debuts In Imo, Begins Full Production ..Solicits Government Support

By Tochi Onyeubi & Orji Sampson

Diva World Trading Services producers of Diva Nigeria rice, has started full rice production in Imo state.

The rice factory according to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Mrs Ifeyinwa NnaNna Mbah is the first rice mill in Imo state which started full operation in October last year.

In a press conference with journalists recently, the CEO informed that, the factory with about 35 staff strength, produces 300 bags of rice daily with a target to increase production capacity to 1000 bags, adding also that, the rice is stone free, with no chemical and preservatives.

Dr. Nnanna pointed out that a distinguishing factor the company has, is their return policy, which supports distributors with free delivery, adverts, and provision of promotional materials to aid their businesses as a well as a brand ambassador, Nollywood thespian, Ebere Okaro who holds periodic talks with distributors.

Challenges highlighted by the CEO were lack of electricity, bad roads, cross border and state taskforce harassment and ill treatment even after paying the required levies.

She lamented the gender bias prevalent in Small Medium Enterprises in Nigeria, which has toughened women in order to beat the market realities, also noting that lack of federal government support in making business loans and grants accessible, as well as waving off some demands and tax impositions has affected the growth of businesses tremendously.

The company is however, expecting to move into tomoatoe paste and soya oil production with a target to reach at least 25 mega distributors across the country. They are also into private branding businesses for other rice factories across the South East.

High point of the press conference was a facility tour of the factory and rice tasting by the journalists.